HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A suspect is being sought in a catalytic converter theft at a Hill County convenience store.

Around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, an early 1990’s red extended cab F-150 was used in the theft of catalytic converters at Big Jim’s Convenience Store. The possible license plate starts with BSP.

The truck was described as “very dusty”, like it “has been up and down dirt roads a lot”.

The suspect cut one converter off, and was in the process of cutting another when the tenant came outside and spotted him. The man fled in the F-150 and headed east on Hill County Road 2134.

If you see a vehicle with this description, you can contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 582-5313.