COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police need your help to identify a suspect in a case of Aggravated Robbery.

The robbery occurred at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, at 1815 Brothers Boulevard – near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Longmire Drive. A shopper was robbed in a parking lot at knifepoint, suffering a minor injury. The suspect was last seen running south.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

If you see or recognize the person pictured above, you can call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department