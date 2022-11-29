CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Corsicana Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery.

Chief Robert J. Johnson says the department received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 8:59 a.m. Monday reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank located at 101 N Beaton Street. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m.

The employee who interacted with the suspect was interviewed by police. The employee said the suspect entered the bank wearing a stocking cap, a white face mask, a long-sleeved black shirt and blue pants. The suspect handed the teller a note with specific instructions and slightly raised his shirt to reveal a pistol tucked into his waistband. The teller complied with the suspect’s instructions.

Once the suspect received the money, he quickly left the bank through its east exit – where the rear parking area is located. A witness who was arriving as the suspect was leaving saw the suspect traveling southbound on foot – crossing East Collin Street and entering a dark green or possibly blue Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck. The direction of travel at this point is unknown.

Chief Johnson says Corsicana PD is working closely with the FBI and following up all available leads. Downtown Corsicana businesses are being asked to check their surveillance cameras from 8:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday for any vehicle resembling the one described above.

(Courtesy: Corsicana Police Department)

The suspect is described as being 5’5″ to 5’10”. If you have any information regarding this robbery, you can call the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.