MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Police Department needs your help in a case of burglary.

The burglary occurred at Clancy’s Furniture, located at 1346 E. Milan Street, early Saturday morning. The suspect in the photos below stole between six and seven leather cowhide rugs, plus two lamps with cowhide shade covers.



(Courtesy: Mexia Police Department)

If you have any information, you can contact Mexia PD 254-562-4150, or Limestone County Crimestoppers at 254-729-TIPS.