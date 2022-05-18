KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

Around 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Lake Road. It was reported a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.







The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as around 6’1″, with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood, and black pants – in addition to a dark-colored mask over his mouth and nose, plus white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides. The suspect had a black semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this Aggravated Robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.