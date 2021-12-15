BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of burglaries which occurred on December 5 at Dana’s Peak Park.

Several purses and wallets containing assorted credit cards, debit cards, and IDs were taken. One of the missing credit cards was used to make a fraudulent purchase at the Harker Heights Walmart, located at 2020 Harker Heights Drive.

The suspect is described as an African-American woman with red hair (possibly a wig), has glasses, and was wearing a dark-colored shirt, pants and shoes. She was carrying a blue Louis Vuitton purse, and has a tattoo on her back at the base of her neck – which appears to be the outline of a hockey mask or strawberry.

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

If you know who this suspect is or have any information, you can call 254-933-5438.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department