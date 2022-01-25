TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery.

An unknown man entered a convenience store on Monday morning, located in the 2700 block of Airport Road. The man took out a weapon, took an undisclosed amount of cash and store items, and left the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

This case is active and under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 – where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department