Killeen police are looking for a vehicle they believe may be connected to the city’s 18th homicide of the year.

The vehicle sought is described as a dark in color four-door sedan with obvious driver’s side damage.

The vehicle was driven by a person described as a black male with a light complexion.

If located, please call Killeen PD at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). .

The shooting resulted in the 23-year-old Amos Jeremiah Goff who suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Killeen Police Assistant Chief Alex Gerhardt said at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue regarding a shooting.

When they got there, they found the victim.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Goff dead at 2:39 a.m.