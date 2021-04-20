Suspected army deserter, another man caught inside Temple business

Temple police say one of two men found inside a local business very early Monday morning has been identified as being sought by the army for desertion.

Anthony Nichols, age 19, who listed his hometown as Greensboro, Maryland and 20-year-old Dajuan D. Merrell of Killeen were found after police responded to an alarm call at U-Haul Moving and Storage of South Temple, 215 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop at 12:36 a.m. Monday.

Temple PD spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said Nichols was found between two U-Haul trucks and Merrell attempted to flee on foot but was eventually caught.

Dajuan D. Merrell

While on the scene officers reported seeing a rusted catalytic converter on the ground and found that several trucks had catalytic converters removed.

Arreguin said Nichols and Merrell were transported to the Temple Police Station to speak with detectives before being taken to the Bell County Jail.

Officers learned that Nichols had a warrant for army desertion.