Suspected burglar found hiding in closet

WACO, Texas – Some quick thinking from one homeowner resulted in a suspected burglar behind bars.

Waco patrol officers received a call Monday morning about a burglary in progress in the 2100 block of Ridgewood Drive. The caller stated someone had illegally entered the residence and was able to tell officers the last place the person was seen.

The homeowner exited out of the house through a window, where she was able to go to a neighboring home and call the police.

After police arrived, they searched the home and found the suspect hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of several items belonging to the homeowners.

Police say the swift response and action by the officers played a vital role in catching this burglar in the act.

32-year-old Trenton Smith was taken into custody and later transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Resisting Arrest.

Source: Waco Police Department