Suspected burglar found sleeping inside school

Temple police report answering a burglary call only to find a man sleeping inside a school gym.

Monday morning at 8:04 officers were sent to St Mary’s Catholic School at 1019 South 7th Street.

On arrival, officers spotted a man later identified as 38-year-old Sandy Whitfield lying across two couches inside the school gym.

A police statement stated the officers woke the man up and put him in handcuffs.

Once detained, officers said they found remains of food items he had eaten and an amount of cash officers believed may have come from a petty-cash drawer.

The police statement said Whitfield told them he had entered the building through an unlocked door, ate some of the candy and chips from the concession stand and had a soda.

He claimed that he did not take any cash.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail.