HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of a vehicle reported taken in a carjacking is now in custody.

Late Wednesday night, Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle – which was reported taken during a carjacking in Mesquite. A high-risk stop was conducted.

The stop was made on southbound Interstate 35, just south of Hillsboro. The driver of the vehicle was safely taken into custody.

The name of the driver is being withheld due to ongoing investigations by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and the Mesquite Police Department.