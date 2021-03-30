Suspected child abuser traced to Temple, arrested

A 32-year-old man wanted on multiple counts of indecency with a child has been traced during a long investigation to Temple and arrested.

Marcus Lynell Earls remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday with bond set at a total of $280,000 on a total of six counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault on warrants issued by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement issued by the Texas Attorney General’s Office stated that the case originated in Houston with investigators following leads that eventually lead to Central Texas.

The Attorney General’s Austin Fugitive Unit followed up on a request for assistance, which led law enforcement through several counties, including Williamson and eventually to Bell.

After a joint effort, Earls was taken into custody without incident.