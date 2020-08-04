Suspected COVID-19 outbreak at Copperas Cove church

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Victory Baptist Church of Copperas Cove has a suspected outbreak of COVID-19.

The church posted on social media that as of Tuesday afternoon, it has about 20 people with COVID symptoms. Many of those have tested, and are awaiting their results.

Five have so far come back positive. Some of those are sick are more severe than others.

Common symptoms they have experienced are:
1. Fever- ranging from really high to mild.
2. Body and joint aching.
3. Congestion
4. Some coughing
5. Sinus pressure
6. Some nausea (not everyone)

The church says this has seemed to spread very easily and quickly. While most people are managing their symptoms well, those who have underlying issues and weaker systems are not doing as well.

The church will continue the Facebook Live exclusive services through this coming Sunday.

Source: Victory Baptist Church

