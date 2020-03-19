Suspected drunk driver leads Woodway officers on high speed chase

A 29-year-old man who police say claims to be from the nation of Nepal was arrested Wednesday evening after a high speed chase through Woodway and parts of Waco.

Suman Ghimire was taken into custody on Highway 6 near Bagby after he fled from an earlier stop.

A Woodway Public Safety Department spokesman said the incident started about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when a citizen called to report a man driving very erratically going east on Highway 84 from McGregor toward Woodway.

The caller reported the man going all over the road and going fast.

Woodway officers spotted him going east crossing Estates Drive at 88 miles per hour and attempted a traffic stop.

He took the Texas Central Parkway exit and continued down that road at over 70, then turned onto Imperial to Highway 6.

At that point he stopped, but took off again as officers approached.

He was finally stopped a bit farther south on Highway 6.

Officers said he was uncooperative when they attempted a breathalyzer test and they took him to the McLennan County Jail where he consented to a blood draw for alcohol analysis.

Officers said he man told them he was coming from Nepal and going to Baylor but they found no Baylor ID on him.

Jail records showed him being held Thursday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.