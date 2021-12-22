A man wanted for burglarizing post offices in multiple counties has been captured after a high speed chase across two counties and a crash in a stolen car.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Matthew Jarrett Tuesday night and attempted to stop him, but he fled in a car later determined to have been stolen out of Waller, Texas.

The chase spanned two counties and several law enforcement jurisdictions and eventually ended in Bryan where he wrecked out.

Jarrett was not injured and was transported back to the Madison County Jail where he faces a list of felony charges in addition to warrants for the post office break ins.

Jarrett was a suspect in the burglary at the North Zulch Post Office in Waller County and also of a post office burglary in Marquez in Leon County.