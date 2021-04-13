Suspected sex assault fugitive caught by Lampasas deputies and game wardens

A suspect in sex crimes against a child in the San Antonio area has been arrested in Lampasas County.

Lampasas County deputies working with the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens found and arrested 50-year-old Mark Mason in a rural area of the county.

He had been hiding in a remote area off Lampasas Private road 1236.

The search for him there came after deputies received a telephone tip.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mason was wanted for sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony.

His recommended bond was $150,000.

Mason remained in the Lampasas County Jail Tuesday awaiting extradition to Bexar County.

