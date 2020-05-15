Suspected storage unit and home burglars charged with organized crime

Four McLennan County residents are facing organized criminal activity charges following an investigation into a break in of a storage facility in Bellmead.

Billy Shane McCollum, Crystal Olvera, Kelsey Drake and Jeffrey Stamps had been arrested earlier on other charges and had the new charges added Thursday.

The new investigation was triggered by the discovery that over $10,000 worth of property had been taken from a story unit at the Simple Self Storage facility in Bellmead in late March.

It was discovered that a gate entry code belonging to someone else to gain entry to the facility.

The victim who lost property out of one unit posted a Facebook message about the thefts and got a response telling her she could find her property at a home in the 900 block of Greenwood Lane west of Lacy Lakeview near the Brazos River.

An arrest affidavit noted that security camera video led to the identity of McCollum, Olvera and Drake as suspects in that break in.

At the same time, deputies were investigating the burglary of a home across the street from where the items were recovered.

Items including two large televisions and other items were taken.

Stamps, Drake and Olvera were listed as suspects involved in that break in.