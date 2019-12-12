Suspected Waco porch pirates arrested

Waco police report home video systems helped track down two suspected porch pirates after homes on two separate blocks were hit.

Police were called regarding the thefts on December 5 with packages delivered by the US Postal Service taken from porches in the 2700 block of Austin Avenue and the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said that home video assisted in identifying the suspects and officers were then able to obtain arrest warrants for Michael Anthony Gibson and Ellie Mae Taylor.

Both were charged with theft of mail because the Postal Service had delivered the packages involved.

Gibson was also held on a charge of burglary of a habitation from another case.

Both were taken to the McLennan County Jail.