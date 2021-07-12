Suspects arrested in connection with Hewitt Park shooting

Hewitt Police have reported a total of five suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred three weeks ago at Hewitt Park that left one man wounded and damage to one vehicle.

Chief Jim Devlin said that while the shots were fired while a number of people were there playing basketball, it was determined early on that the shooting was targeted with a specific victim being looked for.

Devlin said it started with an argument between two people playing basketball with one of the men leaving, then returning a few minutes later with a rifle.

The suspect fire in the direction of the victim who began running.

Chief Devlin said the victim got into a car with the suspect then firing in the direction of that car, with three shots striking the vehicle.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle occupied by others.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Two of the suspects were arrested within days of the shooting.

Chief Devlin said it was suspected that the other suspects may have left town, with at least one going out of state.

The US Marshals Service was enlisted to help with the search and one of the suspects was arrested over the weekend at the train station in McGregor as he returned to the area.

Those arrested included Cecil Keneth Holliday and his brother Karon Kenneth Holiday along with Desiree Nakay Haynes and Akeirea Yaphet Lucas.

All were charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Karon Kenneth Holiday

Cecil Keneth Holliday

keirea Yaphet Lucas

Desriree Nakay Haynes