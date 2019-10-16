Suspects break into vehicle and steal credit cards

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle burglary which led to a case of credit card abuse.

On October 2, 2019 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lion’s Park Dr. in reference to a vehicle burglary.

Officers met with the victim who advised that her vehicle had been broken into, and her purse, which included debit and credit cards, was stolen. Officers also noticed the back window of the vehicle was broken.

The victim reported that her cards were used to make purchases at a HEB and Walgreens in Belton.

The suspects were seen driving a white Ford F-150.

Temple Police have not identified the individuals yet.

If anyone has any information regarding the identities of these individuals, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).