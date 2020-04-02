Suspects identified in Hereford Lane murder

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Detectives have identified the suspects in the Hereford Lane murder.

It was determined that this incident was a narcotics transaction.

The case has been reviewed and returned by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Two suspects have been charged, 18-year-old De’Juana Monte Williams, and 19-year-old Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr.

Williams turned herself into the Police Headquarters and Henderson was located and apprehended in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.

Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for both suspects.

The victim of the murder on Hereford Lane in Killeen has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Kaitlyn Silverio, of Temple, according to the Killeen Police Department.

This case remains under investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

Killeen Detectives are investigating a Sunday night murder.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane in reference to a shooting victim at 10:00 p.m.

Officers located a 20-year-old woman lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was air lifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The victim died at the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (254)526-8477 or go online to bellcountycrimestoppers.com.