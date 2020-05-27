Suspects in murder solicitation case released on bond

Two local attorneys arrested on charges of criminal solicitation of capital murder have both been released from jail after posting a million dollars bond each.

McLennan County Jail records show Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin was released at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday and Seth Andrew Sutton was released at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Both had been arrested Friday on the charges following an investigation conducted by Texas Rangers.

An arrest affidavit submitted to 54th District Court Judge Mat Johnson indicated the Ranger met with and undercover investigator with the Waco Police Department Wednesday, May 20 and was told that May 14 he had met with a man identified as Sutton who he accused of soliciting him to plan a murder of the ex-husband of Beaudin.

The affidavit stated that on May 20 Sutton told him he would either acquire or help acquire a firearm to be used in the murder and that he would help the would-be killer financially to leave town after the job was done.

The undercover investigator stated he met with Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin the next day to continue to discuss planning the venture, with the affidavit stating that Beaudin provided specific information about the planned victim’s residence and how to successfully carry out the murder.

The affidavit stated that the two suspects provided a timeline for the murder as well as setting up alibis for them.

The affidavit stated that Friday, May 22 the undercover investigator was provided $300 to purchase a firearm.

A warrant was obtained and the pair was arrested later that day.