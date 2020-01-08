Suspects in New Year’s Day shooting in Belton identified

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting, and have identified the suspects.

The shooting occurred near the 500 block of East 3rd Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020.

The victim is a 19-year-old man. He was shot twice in the roadway in front of a residence. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital where is currently being treated and is in stable condition.

The case is currently being screen by the District Attorney’s Office.

Formal charges are pending

