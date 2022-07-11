GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – The Groesbeck Police Department has received several reports of burglarized vehicles.

These offenses happened on Thursday night, as well as early Friday morning. The locations of the burglaries were in the 100 block of Meadow Lane, 400 block of Allison Avenue, 400 block of West Colorado Street, 800 block of West State Street, and the 1000 block of McClintic Drive. The items taken include cash and handguns. Most of the burglarized vehicles were left unlocked by the owners.

The two suspects pictured below checked a homeowner’s vehicle, but were unable to make entry due to the vehicles being locked. The first suspect wore what appeared to be a black hoodie, a black Nike brand backpack, black/grey plaid pants, and black sandals. The second suspect wore what appeared to be a black hoodie, light-grey jogger-style pants, and white shoes. Both suspects wore white face masks and black gloves.

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

If you have any information or recognize either of the suspects pictured above, you can contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497. You can also remain anonymous by using our mobile tip411 app or by clicking the following link: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/82854

The Groesbeck Police Department is reminding the public to remember to park cars in well-lit areas, to remove all valuables, and to keep cars locked.