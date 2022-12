HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify some suspects in a burglary.

The burglary occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 31, outside of Hubbard. You can view pictures of the male suspect, female suspect, and their vehicle below.

(Courtesy: Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on either of these suspects or this vehicle, you can contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313 and press Ext. #1 to reach dispatch.