HILL COUNTY, Texas – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify suspects in a catalytic converter theft.

The suspects pictured above stole catalytic converters from vehicles at the Lake Whitney Boat and RV Storage, located at 5423 FM-933. You can watch CCTV footage from this location here.

If you have any information on these suspects, you can contact Investigator Scholes at 254-582-5313, Ext 202.

Source: Hill County Sheriff’s Office