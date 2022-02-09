LAMPASAS, Texas – The Lampasas Police Department is searching for four young men suspected of burglarizing a string of local businesses.

The Lampasas Police Department received four burglary of business reports on Tuesday morning from Mo Jo’s Coffee (1008 S Key Avenue), the Donut Palace (102 W 9th Street), Lucy Suz flowers and consignments (108 S Walnut Street) and Memo’s Mexican Restaurant (407 S Central Texas Expressway).

Overnight, the burglars forced their way inside each business, damaged the buildings and property inside, and stole property from each business. The burglars appear to be young men, possibly teenagers, or younger.

(Courtesy: Lampasas Police Department)

They were wearing all black – with one wearing a black beanie (toboggan) and the other wearing a gray t-shirt pulled over his head. They may have used bicycles for transportation between the businesses.There were two large knives in sheaths to be worn on a belt, an AR-15 rifle and cash taken.

If you have any information, the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-756-8477, or call the Lampasas Police Department directly at 512-556-3644.

Source: Lampasas Police Department