MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two people have been arrested in connection with shots being fired at deputies during a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said it started about 2:00 a.m. Thursday on US Highway 183, south of Goldthwaite, as a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Fusion on a license plate violation.

The driver refused to stop, and as the deputy followed, the driver pointed a handgun out the window as an apparent threat to back off – then started firing.

A backup unit joined the pursuit, and the vehicle drove off from the highway and onto a county road. The occupants bailed out and entered a brushy area.

A search began, and with the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety aircraft equipped with infra-red tracking equipment, a man was found and taken into custody. A second occupant of the car came out of the brush and turned herself in a couple of hours later. Both were arrested and taken to the Mills County Jail.

It was discovered that both of these suspects had various warrants out of the Burnet County area. They have been identified as 31-year-old Aaryan Corbett Amburgey, and 29-year-old Penny Elizabeth Sims – both of the Burnet area. Both were described as having extensive criminal histories.

Amburgey and Sims were initially held on the original Burnet County warrants, but other charges were expected to be filed in connection with the pursuit and shooting.

It was discovered that the vehicle was not registered to either person, but it had not been determined if it had been stolen.

No injuries were reported in this case.