Suspects sought in string of aggravated robberies

WACO, Texas – Waco Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two people suspected of Aggravated Robbery.

The surveillance video above shows the two entering a store. The person behind the counter shows part of his face toward the end of the video. They are also suspects in several other Aggravated Robbery cases.

If you have any idea of who either of these suspects are, you can contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or Waco PD Detective Price at 254-750-7615.

Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives