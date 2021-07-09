Suspects sought in Temple 7-Eleven robbery

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a convenience store robbery.

The 7-Eleven located at 2701 N. 3rd Street was robbed early Thursday morning. The two suspects entered the store, threatened a clerk at gunpoint, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before leaving. The suspects were described as men wearing ski masks and hooded sweatshirts.

The Temple Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying these suspects. Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department