Suspension bridge expecting lengthy renovations

WACO, Texas – The nationally registered landmark suspension bridge in Waco is expecting to have a much different feel in 2022 after its first major renovation in over a century.

The city is expecting the bridge to undergo renovations expected to take roughly two years, starting in February 2020. The main change coming from the renovations will be replacing the iconic cables. Engineers say the current ones have only about 10 years until the bridge would be deemed unsafe. The new proposed cables, however, look very similar to the current ones.

The importance of the bridge is not lost on the city.

“Oh this is the heart of it all,” Waco senior park planner Tom Balk said. “This is why this town exists where it does, this is what really kinda got commerce started in the area, and even just in the modern age it has remained central to us.”

City of Waco officials took a tour of the famous bridge Thursday but learned of all its faults rather than its beauty. The last comparable renovations of the bridge came in 1914, although it got minor tune-ups in the 1970’s and 1990’s.

Still, the city wants to keep the bridge’s iconic look in tact.

“Our intention is to, protect this timeless icon but also seamlessly integrate into the future needs of this community , so as far as the new development and the future needs of the surrounding parks,” Balk said.

Officials are calling it a “once in a century” project.

“It’s very near and dear to so many Wacoans, the folks that have grown up here with it all their lives and even the folks that this is their one of very few significant Waco landmarks that they navigate by, you know, a lot of people gather here,” Balk said. “This is the go-to spot to meet up.”

During the two-year renovation, no one will be allowed on the bridge.