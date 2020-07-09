Suspicious death of Killeen woman leads to murder indictment

An autopsy performed on a Killeen woman found dead in her home back in February has led to murder charges against a 25-year-old Bastrop man.

A Bell County Grand jury returned the indictment against Luke Matthew Cuellar in its current term.

He was charged in connection with the death of 64-year-old Ann Smith Evans who was found dead in her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Avenue by officers who had gone there on a welfare concern call.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke had ordered an autopsy after police had originally just listed the case as a suspicious death.

The results of the autopsy resulted it in being listed as a homicide.

Jail records show that Cuellar was originally booked in on a charge of tampering with physical evidence and giving a false statement to obtain property or credit on March 22.

As the investigation unfolded, he was later charged with murder on April 15.

Cuellar remains in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $511,000.