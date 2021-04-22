Suspicious person call leads to theft of firearm charge, investigation of car burglaries

Waco police say an alert citizen has led to an arrest of a 22-year-old man on felony theft of a firearm charges and investigation into vehicle burglaries.

Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said it was shortly after 4:00 a.m. that officers got a call from the 1200 block of James Avenue in the Baylor area regarding a suspicious person.

When police arrived in the area, they spotted a man walking in the area with a backpack.

Bynum said officers determined that he had ben trying doors on cars in the area and that the backpack appeared to have been taken from a car down the street.

Officers recovered a firearm they said he had been in possession of that turned out to have been stolen in Killeen.

Police also reported that he had initially given a false name, but his real identity was soon determined to be Jake Wesley Satterwhite.

He was taken to the McLennan County jail on the theft of firearm charge and a charge of failure to ID.

Bynum said it was an example of why it is important for people to be alert about what is happening in their neighborhoods and to report suspicious activity and that it is important to keep valuables inside, keep vehicles locked and parked in well-lit areas.