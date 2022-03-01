The Waco Police Department’s SWAT team took over the ruins of GW Carver Middle School Tuesday to do some training.

Police wanted to inform the public that if they see anything going on at the school that a fire gutted in July of 2021, they should not be alarmed. Investigators ruled that fire accidental.

The Waco Fire Department has also used GW Carver Middle School as a training area recently.

After the destructive fire, students and staff of GW Carver were moved to Indian Spring Middle School.

The Indian Spring campus has space for more than 900 students, but is projected to enroll just over 500 students for the 2021-2022 school year. Meanwhile, G.W. Carver is projected to enroll about 460 students for 2021-2022. Both campuses are operated by Transformation Waco as part of an in-district charter partnership with Waco ISD.