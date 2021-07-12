Body of man reported missing recovered at Stillhouse Lake

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says search crews recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared this weekend at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Robert Reinhard says the man is Gregory Ellis, an active duty soldier stationed at Ft. Hood.

He was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. at Dana Peak Lake Park. Reports were that he swam into the water to try and retrieve a floatation device that had gotten away, began to struggle, went underwater, and did not resurface.

His body was found Monday morning during a search conducted by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team.

Reinhard says an autopsy has not been ordered at this time. The sheriff’s office is working with U.S. Army officials on Ft. Hood to investigate this incident.