WACO, Texas – A special event held in Waco aims to increase the presence of women in law enforcement.

The Waco Police Department hosted a Women In Public Safety Symposium on Thursday. Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian is a proud supporter of the 30X30 Campaign – which aims to increase women’s presence in law enforcement by 30 percent by the year 2030.

The department says women in law enforcement currently make up about 15 percent – along with law enforcement – but Fire, EMS, and many other public safety professions are viewed to not have a big enough female presence.

Waco PD hopes this symposium empowered those who are already in this profession – as well as future leaders. High school students attended the symposium, as well.