Take the Copperas Cove Police Department’s Satisfaction Survey

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department has created a survey to gather feedback from residents and visitors of the city.

This survey gives people the opportunity to express comments or concerns regarding improvement directly to the Police Department. Its goal is to gauge satisfaction levels and gather valuable input regarding priority issues in the community.

In addition, the department wants feedback about your experiences. They say this survey is another avenue to allow the public an opportunity to reach out and provide input which could improve the Police

Department.

The survey can be found here.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department