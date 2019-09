KILLEEN, Texas- Earlier Sunday morning Killeen Police Department report a tanker truck accident. There have been no injuries and the scene is now clear.

“A tanker truck and all kinds of vehicles just had an accident,” according to the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook live.

The accident shut down lanes going Westbound on Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood, and it also shut down lanes going Northbound towards Rosewood.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area so they could clean it.