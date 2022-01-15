WACO– Thirty two schools are in Waco this weekend for the TAPPS dance state championship.

The competition involved team dances, solos and small ensembles from private schools around the state.



“We have schools down in Brownsville, up to El Paso, to Amarillo, out to Longview, to Beaumont and everywhere in between,” associate director Steve Prud’Homme said.

He says TAPPS has brought events to Waco for 40 years and in 2021, it established an official relationship with Waco by partnering with Waco Tourism Public Improvement District, the Greater Waco Sports Commission, Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and Base at Extraco Events Center.



“Working with all our partners in Waco to make sure that this is a place that will work for both of us with the venues and the support that we get from the city,” Prude’Homme said.

Waco is the host for TAPPS athletics and fine arts championships through 2023.



“People really look to Waco, that’s kind of the end of the road if you’re going to win the championship,” Prude’Homme said.

Around 20 state championships and other meetings are held in the Waco area each year– attracting over 45,000 people yearly.



“We bring in a great deal of revenue to the city,” Prude’Homme said.

Prude’Homme says they chose Waco primarily because of it’s location, but also because of the people and facilities available.



“Great relationships and facilities here, and people that we come back to year after year who take care of us,” Prude’Homme said.

Dancer for Saint Agnes Academy says this is her first time in Waco, but she looks forward to coming back with her team.



“It’s been really fun, and I’ve had a lot of fun bonding with my team and just spending time with everyone here,” Elle Bradley said.