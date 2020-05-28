Tarleton State University and Midway High School begin partnership for graduating seniors

STEPHENVILLE, Texas- Midway High School now has a personal academic relationship with Tarleton State Univeristy

Starting with the 2020-21 school year, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guaranteed admission to the top 25 percent of the Midway High School graduating class.

As a part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT or SAT requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

First-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships.

Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners, now including Midway High School, will receive an additional $500 or $1,000.

Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

