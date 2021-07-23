‘Taste of Africa’ event returns for fourth year

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Civic and Conference Center will be presenting a day full of culture for the fourth annual Taste of Africa: Diving Deep into Culture event.

Those interested can make their way to the center this Saturday, located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The wearing of traditional African garments is welcome and encouraged.

The bash is being hosted by IMPAC Outreach – a group assisting underserved communities in the Killeen area. The acronym stands for Intelligent Minds Proving & Applying Commitment, and is committed to being a voice and mouthpiece for urban youths, veterans and citizens.

The group’s mission is to improve the lives of area youth “through a balance of self-discovery, embracing potential, and applying applications needed to bring about success. Through commitment and persistent methodologies, we exercise education as key intervention for a positive lifestyle change,” according to IMPAC Outreach’s mission statement.

The day will feature music, food, art work and performances in a coming of unity and learning for the community. It’s also a time for those with heritage to reconnect to their roots from the world’s second-largest continent.

The most important impact of the fundraising event is bringing a community together. It is planned for the event to reconnect what was lost for the community and family members. The event will also be a great way to learn about African culture.

Admissions for the general public are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. All proceeds will go to IMPAC Outreach. The money will be used to help the non-profit break ground on a new transitional center in Central Texas.