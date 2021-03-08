Tax relief available for property owners who received damage during winter storm

The McLennan County Appraisal District is alerting property owners to a new property tax exemption they could be eligible for if they suffered a minimum of 15% damage from the recent winter storm.

The statement said that the tax code allows property that meets the 15% damage threshold in an area declared a disaster area by the governor may apply for a temporary exemption but the application must be filed by a May 28 deadline.

Property that qualifies includes:

Tangible business personal property used for income production if the owner filed a 2021 rendition;

An improvement to real property, which would include residential buildings (homes), commercial buildings (businesses), industrial buildings (manufacturing), multi-family buildings (apartments), and other real property buildings; and

certain manufactured homes used as a dwelling.

The appraisal district determines if the property qualifies for the temporary exemption and assigns a damage assessment rating.

Depending on the rating, the property could get a temporary exemption ranging from 15% up to 100% if the property is a total loss.

The district may rely on information from a county emergency management authority, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or other appropriate sources like insurance adjusters or repair estimates when making this determination.

Applications may be mailed to the McLennan County Appraisal District, 315 South 26th Street, Waco, Texas 76710 or sent via e-mail to mcadmail@mclennancad.org.

The appraisal district office may be reached for further information at 254-752-9864.