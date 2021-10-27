TCEQ unable to lift boil water notice Wednesday night

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has confirmed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) was not able to lift the city-wide boil water notice Wednesday night, pending additional monitoring of select samples.

City officials announced Tuesday that the first set of samples had been sent to a lab, and results were expected after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. TCEQ would then have to approve lifting the boil water notice throughout the northeastern portion of the city only – following this 24-hour testing process.

With this information, TCEQ will not be able to provide an update to Killeen city officials or the public until some samples have further monitoring and are returned. They have not provided a timeline, but the City will continue to update the public.

The City has been under a boil water notice since October 19, after daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites. Monthly testing also occurs regularly.

Source: City of Killeen