TDCJ Confirms Marlin Hobby Unit inmate death likely COVID related

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has now confirmed that offender from the Hobby Unit in Marlin died as a likely connection to COVID-19.

32-year old Ashley Rodriguez died November 1, 2020, at a local hospital in Temple. She was transported from the Hobby Unit in Marlin on September 19, 2020.

Offender Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 on September 19, 2020.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing cause in her death.

She had served six years on a 75-year sentence out of Nueces County.

She was listed as one of five offenders who died that they say were likely COVID related.

73-year old Mac Arthur Smith died August 15, 2020, at a local hospital in Tyler. He was transported from the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson on August 5, 2020. Offender Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5, 2020. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served two years on a four-year sentence out of Smith County.

66-year old Gene Brown died August 9, 2020, at a local hospital in Edinburg. He was transported from the Segovia Unit in Edinburg on July 22, 2020. Offender Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18, 2020. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served nine years on a 15-year sentence out of Harris County.

51-year old Tony Miller died August 1, 2020, at a local hospital in Brownwood. He was transported from the Havins Unit in Brownwood on July 31, 2020. Offender Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22, 2020. Final autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served 27 years on a life sentence out of Dallas County.

65-year old Johnny Collins died September 3, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville on August 24, 2020. Offender Collins tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24, 2020. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served 29 years on a 43-year sentence out of Harris County.

In total there have been 262,670 offenders and 101,898 employees tested for COVID-19. Of those tested, 27,141 offenders and 7,521 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. There have been 24,029 offenders and 6,479 employees who have recovered. There have been 172 offender deaths connected to COVID 19 with an additional 47 under investigation. There have been 26 employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.