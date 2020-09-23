TEA Approves KISD’s virtual learning plan

Killeen, TX-The Texas Education Agency approved Killeen ISD’s plan to provide asynchronous virtual learning for students who request it during the 2020-2021 school year.

Due to COVID-19 school districts in Texas are required to submit an asynchronous learning plan to the Texas Education Agency to ensure they are meeting the needs of students.

The plan addresses instructional schedule, material design, student progress and implementation. The plan includes:

Teacher interaction and availability to students will be predictable and clearly defined and meet the state’s daily instructional time requirements for each grade level.

Students with special needs will receive appropriate personalized support as teachers continue to follow Individual Education Plans to meet specific student needs.

Virtual learning will address the state’s required curriculum.

Students are expected to log in to each course daily and to complete assignments, to participate in class, as well as seek teacher assistance when needed. Student engagement and progress is to be defined, measurable and published online

Superintendent Dr. John Craft said, “We appreciate the hard work and thoughtfulness that went into this comprehensive plan on the part of many. We will remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure quality educational programs are being delivered across all environments.”