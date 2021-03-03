TEA: Local school boards can make their own COVID-19 decisions

The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that local school boards have full authority to make their own decisions about COVID-19 regulations in light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to do away with the mask mandate.

Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34, which addresses the statewide wearing of face coverings, takes effect March 10, 2021.

On Tuesday, FOX44 News spoke to several school districts about how they will react to the decision. Many of them said they were waiting for guidance from TEA.

Waco ISD expects face coverings to be worn in any shared spaces on campuses and other facilities for the rest of the school year.

The same is true for Killeen, Belton, and Copperas Cove – all are awaiting advice from the Texas Education Agency.

The Killeen Educator’s Association called Governor Abbott’s announcement “foolhardy” – the group is urging everyone to continue to wear a mask, whether it is mandatory or not.