TEA matches City funding to increase technology access in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, TX —A community partnership and matching grant from the Texas Education Agency are assisting Copperas Cove ISD with it goal of every student having a computer device.

The City of Copperas Cove allocated $118,112.50 of its Coronavirus Relief Funds to facilitate distance learning in CCISD. CCISD applied for a matching grant from the Texas Education Agency resulting in $236,225 used to purchase 865 laptops for district use.

Mayor Bradi Diaz said the City of Copperas Cove and Copperas Cove ISD have collaborated in various ways throughout the past, but it is even more important during the pandemic.

“It was such a rewarding and satisfying opportunity and experience to be able to make a difference in the lives of our young students during such uncertain and challenging times,” Diaz said.

The city government will see a dramatic return on the investment including smart procurement, increased access to online learning for students and access to family telehealth care.

CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said the school district and the City enjoy a positive working relationship.

“In a community our size, it is imperative for entities to engage in relationships to leverage limited resources to meet community needs. Currently, the school district and city share a number of facilities such as ballfields, stadiums, auditoriums, and gymnasiums in order to provide our community with resources for a variety of events that enhance the quality of life for our students and community members,” Burns said. “In addition, we partner with the Copperas Cove Police Department to provide school resource officers who serve the eleven campuses within CCISD to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“In our latest joint endeavor, the City of Copperas Cove and Copperas Cove ISD joined ranks to expand the ability of CCISD students to have access to the technological devices needed for virtual learning.”

City Manager Ryan Haverlah said when the City was allocated funds from the CARES Act, the City and CCISD worked together to identify possible needs of the district and seek a funding solution.