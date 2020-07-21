TEA sends PPE shipment to Killeen ISD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Killeen Independent School District announced Tuesday that it had received a large shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Texas Education Agency.

This first shipment includes:

  • 4,832 gallons of thin-gel hand sanitizer
  • 74,000 adult cloth masks
  • 286,000 adult disposable masks
  • 122,000 child disposable masks for children
  • 350 no-touch digital thermometers for school clinics
  • 1,350 face shields for school nutrition employees and various elementary staff
PPE shipment sent to KISD from TEA

KISD is expecting another shipment from TEA with more gloves, masks, and shields, as well as 800 pallets of school supplies.

On Monday, KISD announced all students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained on school campuses.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft announced classes for the Fall semester will start on August 17th, both in-person and online.

“This is going to be a real test for our staff, for our students, as well as our community. But I think that we’ve developed a plan to try to mitigate risk as much as possible,” said Dr. Craft during a press conference last week.

Parents are deciding right now how their children will attend class. They are asked to return their intent letters by July 27th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44