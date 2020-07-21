TEA sends PPE shipment to Killeen ISD

Killeen Independent School District announced Tuesday that it had received a large shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Texas Education Agency.

This first shipment includes:

4,832 gallons of thin-gel hand sanitizer

74,000 adult cloth masks

286,000 adult disposable masks

122,000 child disposable masks for children

350 no-touch digital thermometers for school clinics

1,350 face shields for school nutrition employees and various elementary staff

PPE shipment sent to KISD from TEA

KISD is expecting another shipment from TEA with more gloves, masks, and shields, as well as 800 pallets of school supplies.

On Monday, KISD announced all students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained on school campuses.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft announced classes for the Fall semester will start on August 17th, both in-person and online.

“This is going to be a real test for our staff, for our students, as well as our community. But I think that we’ve developed a plan to try to mitigate risk as much as possible,” said Dr. Craft during a press conference last week.

Parents are deciding right now how their children will attend class. They are asked to return their intent letters by July 27th.