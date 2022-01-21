A former College Station teacher, who also at one time taught at Temple High School, has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted on a charge of improper relationship between a teacher and a student.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement regarding Gregory Stanley about the case dating back to August of 2015. At that time, a student in Stanley’s theater arts class contacted them saying Stanley had texted him at 1:00 a.m. and invited him to his house to discuss the upcoming school year.

When the student went there, he said he was offered alcohol – then offered to massage the student – which included what were described as “inappropriate touches.”

Only a few hours later, the student called police.

The statement said a College Station detective assisted the victim with recording a phone call with Stanley later, where the incident was discussed.

Stanley was arrested later that day, and the teacher was put on leave from College Station ISD that same day.

Jurors also heard from a former student at Magnolia High School, and another from Corsicana High School regarding incidents involving Stanley.

Evidence at trial showed that the defendant had previously taught theater at Klein High School, Temple High School, Magnolia High School and other locations.

The case was prosecuted by Brazos County Assistant District Attorneys Brian Price and Tammy Thomas, who issued a statement saying, “Both victims showed true bravery to come forward, maintain patience during the prolonged delay in getting this case to trial, and standing up to character attacks during the trial. This jury’s verdict sends a clear message to those who abuse their position of trust with our children.”